Map Der Feldzug gegen Sowjet-Russland : Band I. Operationen Sommer-Herbst 1941 vom 21. Juni-6. Dezember 1941
Atlas Cover
- Date: 1942
Table of Contents
- Date: 1942
Title Page
- Date: 1942
Aufmarsch am 21.6.1941 abds.
- Date: 1942
Lage am 22.6.1941 abds.
- Date: 1942
Lage am 23.6.1941 abds.
- Date: 1942
Lage am 24.6.1941 abds.
- Date: 1942
Lage am 25.6.1941 abds.
- Date: 1942
Lage am 26.6.1941 abds.
- Date: 1942
Lage am 27.6.1941 abds.
- Date: 1942
Lage am 28.6.1941 abds.
- Date: 1942
Lage am 29.6.1941 abds.
- Date: 1942
Lage am 30.6.1941 abds.
- Date: 1942
Lage am 1.7.1941 abds.
- Date: 1942
Lage am 2.7.1941 abds.
- Date: 1942
Lage am 3.7.1941 abds.
- Date: 1942
Lage am 4.7.1941 abds.
- Date: 1942
Lage am 5.7.1941 abds.
- Date: 1942
Lage am 6.7.1941 abds.
- Date: 1942
Lage am 7.7.1941 abds.
- Date: 1942
Lage am 8.7.1941 abds.
- Date: 1942
Lage am 9.7.1941 abds.
- Date: 1942
Lage am 10.7.1941 abds.
- Date: 1942
Lage am 11.7.1941 abds.
- Date: 1942
Lage am 12.7.1941 abds.
- Date: 1942
Lage am 13.7.1941 abds.
- Date: 1942
Lage am 14.7.1941 abds.
- Date: 1942
Lage am 15.7.1941 abds.
- Date: 1942
Lage am 16.7.1941 abds.
- Date: 1942
Lage am 17.7.1941 abds.
- Date: 1942
Lage am 18.7.1941 abds.
- Date: 1942
Lage am 19.7.1941 abds.
- Date: 1942
Lage am 20.7.1941 abds.
- Date: 1942
Lage am 21.7.1941 abds.
- Date: 1942
Lage am 22.7.1941 abds.
- Date: 1942
Lage am 23.7.1941 abds.
- Date: 1942
Lage am 24.7.1941 abds.
- Date: 1942
Lage am 25.7.1941 abds.
- Date: 1942
Lage am 26.7.1941 abds.
- Date: 1942
Lage am 27.7.1941 abds.
- Date: 1942
About this Item
- Title
- Der Feldzug gegen Sowjet-Russland : Band I. Operationen Sommer-Herbst 1941 vom 21. Juni-6. Dezember 1941
- Contributor Names
- Germany. Heer. Generalstab, cartographer.
- Created / Published
- [Berlin?] : [Generalstab], [1942?]
- Subject Headings
- - World War, 1939-1945--Campaigns--Soviet Union--Maps
- - World War, 1939-1945--Campaigns--Eastern Front--Maps
- - Soviet Union
- - Eastern Front (World War, (1939-1945))
- Genre
- Atlases
- Notes
- - Relief shown by shading.
- - Phillips, 9239
- - Available also through the Library of Congress Web site as a raster image.
- Medium
- 1 atlas (123 folded leaves of plates) : color maps ; 67 x 67 cm
- Call Number/Physical Location
- G2111.S7 G4 1942
- Repository
- Library of Congress Geography and Map Division Washington, D.C. 20540-4650 USA dcu
- Digital Id
- http://hdl.loc.gov/loc.gmd/g7001sm.gct00491
- Library of Congress Control Number
- map51000141
- Online Format
- image
- Description
- LCCN Permalink
- https://lccn.loc.gov/map51000141
- Additional Metadata Formats
- MARCXML Record
- MODS Record
- Dublin Core Record
Part of...
FormatMap
ContributorsGermany. Heer. Generalstab
Dates1942
LocationEastern Front
Eastern Front (World War, (1939 to 1945))
Soviet Union
LanguageGerman
SubjectsAtlases
Campaigns
Eastern Front
Eastern Front (World War
Maps
Soviet Union
World War
Rights & Access
Rights assessment is your responsibility.
The maps in the Map Collections materials were either published prior to 1922, produced by the United States government, or both (see catalogue records that accompany each map for information regarding date of publication and source). The Library of Congress is providing access to these materials for educational and research purposes and is not aware of any U.S. copyright protection (see Title 17 of the United States Code) or any other restrictions in the Map Collection materials.
Note that the written permission of the copyright owners and/or other rights holders (such as publicity and/or privacy rights) is required for distribution, reproduction, or other use of protected items beyond that allowed by fair use or other statutory exemptions. Responsibility for making an independent legal assessment of an item and securing any necessary permissions ultimately rests with persons desiring to use the item.
Credit Line: Library of Congress, Geography and Map Division.
Cite This Item
Citations are generated automatically from bibliographic data as a convenience, and may not be complete or accurate.
Chicago citation style:
Germany. Heer. Generalstab, Cartographer. Der Feldzug gegen Sowjet-Russland: Band I. Operationen Sommer-Herbstvom 21. Juni-6. Dezember. [Berlin?: Generalstab, ?, 1942] Map. Retrieved from the Library of Congress, https://www.loc.gov/item/map51000141/. (Accessed March 20, 2018.)
APA citation style:
Germany. Heer. Generalstab, C. (1942) Der Feldzug gegen Sowjet-Russland: Band I. Operationen Sommer-Herbstvom 21. Juni-6. Dezember. [Berlin?: Generalstab, ?] [Map] Retrieved from the Library of Congress, https://www.loc.gov/item/map51000141/.
MLA citation style:
Germany. Heer. Generalstab, Cartographer. Der Feldzug gegen Sowjet-Russland: Band I. Operationen Sommer-Herbstvom 21. Juni-6. Dezember. [Berlin?: Generalstab, ?, 1942] Map. Retrieved from the Library of Congress, <www.loc.gov/item/map51000141/>.