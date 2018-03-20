Map Der Feldzug gegen Sowjet-Russland : Band I. Operationen Sommer-Herbst 1941 vom 21. Juni-6. Dezember 1941

About this Item

About this Item

Title
Der Feldzug gegen Sowjet-Russland : Band I. Operationen Sommer-Herbst 1941 vom 21. Juni-6. Dezember 1941
Contributor Names
Germany. Heer. Generalstab, cartographer.
Created / Published
[Berlin?] : [Generalstab], [1942?]
Subject Headings
-  World War, 1939-1945--Campaigns--Soviet Union--Maps
-  World War, 1939-1945--Campaigns--Eastern Front--Maps
-  Soviet Union
-  Eastern Front (World War, (1939-1945))
Genre
Atlases
Notes
-  Relief shown by shading.
-  Phillips, 9239
-  Available also through the Library of Congress Web site as a raster image.
Medium
1 atlas (123 folded leaves of plates) : color maps ; 67 x 67 cm
Call Number/Physical Location
G2111.S7 G4 1942
Repository
Library of Congress Geography and Map Division Washington, D.C. 20540-4650 USA dcu
Digital Id
http://hdl.loc.gov/loc.gmd/g7001sm.gct00491
Library of Congress Control Number
map51000141
Online Format
image
Description
Relief shown by shading. Phillips, 9239 Available also through the Library of Congress Web site as a raster image.
LCCN Permalink
https://lccn.loc.gov/map51000141
Additional Metadata Formats
MARCXML Record
MODS Record
Dublin Core Record

Rights & Access

Rights assessment is your responsibility.

The maps in the Map Collections materials were either published prior to 1922, produced by the United States government, or both (see catalogue records that accompany each map for information regarding date of publication and source). The Library of Congress is providing access to these materials for educational and research purposes and is not aware of any U.S. copyright protection (see Title 17 of the United States Code) or any other restrictions in the Map Collection materials.

Note that the written permission of the copyright owners and/or other rights holders (such as publicity and/or privacy rights) is required for distribution, reproduction, or other use of protected items beyond that allowed by fair use or other statutory exemptions. Responsibility for making an independent legal assessment of an item and securing any necessary permissions ultimately rests with persons desiring to use the item.

Credit Line: Library of Congress, Geography and Map Division.

Cite This Item

Citations are generated automatically from bibliographic data as a convenience, and may not be complete or accurate.

Chicago citation style:

Germany. Heer. Generalstab, Cartographer. Der Feldzug gegen Sowjet-Russland: Band I. Operationen Sommer-Herbstvom 21. Juni-6. Dezember. [Berlin?: Generalstab, ?, 1942] Map. Retrieved from the Library of Congress, https://www.loc.gov/item/map51000141/. (Accessed March 20, 2018.)

APA citation style:

Germany. Heer. Generalstab, C. (1942) Der Feldzug gegen Sowjet-Russland: Band I. Operationen Sommer-Herbstvom 21. Juni-6. Dezember. [Berlin?: Generalstab, ?] [Map] Retrieved from the Library of Congress, https://www.loc.gov/item/map51000141/.

MLA citation style:

Germany. Heer. Generalstab, Cartographer. Der Feldzug gegen Sowjet-Russland: Band I. Operationen Sommer-Herbstvom 21. Juni-6. Dezember. [Berlin?: Generalstab, ?, 1942] Map. Retrieved from the Library of Congress, <www.loc.gov/item/map51000141/>.